WATCH: Did Priyanka Chopra just have an emotional breakdown? Worried fans hype her up; ‘you got this’

Priyanka Chopra has created a unique space in her fans’ hearts. The actress, who enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom, remains quite active on her social media as well. She keeps giving a peek into her daily life and personal and professional updates to her fans and followers. However, her recent Instagram story left fans worried, as she looked upset.

Priyanka Chopra drops a low-on-energy video of herself

Today, on July 25, a while back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video as she was seen riding a car. Sitting on the front seat, she recorded herself. She was seen adjusting her hair and then resting her hand on her eye. The actress’ face looked red and low on energy in a no-make-up look, while she seemed to have had an emotional breakdown.

Nevertheless, keeping her spirits high, the actress maintained a sweet smile throughout. She also wrote alongside, "Just feeling it today. #staymotivated," followed by a flexing bicep emoji. We can also hear soft music being played in the background. In her latest post, the Barfi actress was seen in a white top.

Fans hype her up through their encouraging comments

Soon after the video surfaced online, Priyanka’s dedicated fans swamped her with encouraging messages. A fan wrote, "You are the best and you are doing it amazing, keep going Much love to you." another fan hyped her up stating, "You are a strong woman and you got this @priyankachopra" and a third fan calmed her down, expressing, "Hang in there One step at a time, one day at a time... @priyankachopra"

Additionally, several fans dropped multiple red hearts and hugs emojis in the comments section.

The actress is currently in Australia, busy shooting for her upcoming film, The Bluff. She has been consistent in sharing glimpses from the shoot sets, where she is often accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Despite having a busy schedule, Priyanka makes sure to crave enough time to spend with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It was just a couple of days ago that the actress also dropped glimpses as she went whale watching with her daughter and mother, Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra has been happily married to American singing sensation and actor Nick Jonas since 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, through IVF in 2022.

