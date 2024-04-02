Priyanka Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas feature in Nick Jonas' March dump; don't miss Malti Marie with her mini camera

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas frequently treat their followers on social media by sharing glimpses of their quality time together, as well as with their families. Their adorable daughter, Malti Marie, often steals the spotlight with her endearing antics. Recently, Nick shared a photo dump from March, featuring a perfect family portrait capturing himself, Priyanka, their daughter Malti, and his mother, Denise Jonas. The little munchkin drew everyone's attention as she held a mini camera.

Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram to share a collection of pictures capturing the cherished memories he made with his loved ones throughout the month of March. One particular photo, taken near the pier, showcased Nick sporting a casual yet stylish look, accompanied by his wife Priyanka Chopra and mother Denise Jonas.

In the photo, Priyanka radiated elegance in a chic gray ensemble, while her mother-in-law donned a lovely pink outfit. Right in front of Nick was his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, seated in a stroller bike. Malti looked incredibly cute in her attire, complete with a cap adorned with playful pom poms.

She was seen holding a mini camera in her tiny hands. As the family was adorned with beaming smiles, it resulted in a stunning photograph.

Have a look at Nick's post!

