Priyanka Chopra posts special birthday wish for ‘Tisha’ aka Parineeti Chopra; shares her stunning beach selfie; ‘Sending you...’

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 36th birthday today, i.e. October 22, 2024. On her special day, while she is being inundated with several heartfelt wishes, the doting sister Priyanka Chopra also took the opportunity to send love to her ‘Tisha’ with the sweetest wish.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and posted a stunning beach selfie of Parineeti Chopra. In the picture, she is seen dressed in a black monokini and sporting stylish sunglasses. Standing against the backdrop of the beach and palm trees, the Ishaqzaade actress flashed a sweet smile looking into the camera.

PeeCee, extending the sweetest wish, wrote, "Happy birthday Tisha. Sending you lots of love on your special day. (accompanied by a red heart and kiss emoji) @parineetichopra".

In addition to this, Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra also posted an adorable wish with a photograph from London. In the photo, the sibling duo was seen facing against the camera while the actress rested her hand on her brother’s shoulder. He accompanied the post with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Dude! (accompanied by two white heart emojis) see you in a bit @parineetichopra" followed by a red-heart emoji.

Reacting to her brother’s post, Pari dropped multiple red-heart eye emojis in the comments section.

Parineeti Chopra is currently in Delhi with her husband Raghav Chadha. The actress had also shared adorable pictures from their Karwa Chauth celebration. The multi-picture post dedicated to her husband was captioned, "My moon and my stars. Happy Karwa Chauth, love of my life." In response, her husband commented on the post with several heart emojis and fans were visibly in awe of their endearing chemistry.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s biopic-drama film, Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She was essaying the role of the legendary singer’s wife, Amarjot. Her performance in the film was much appreciated. The actress has not yet announced any new project.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has an exciting line-up of projects that include movies like The Bluff and Heads of State in the pipeline. In addition to this, she is also busy working on the second season of her beloved series, Citadel.

