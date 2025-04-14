Sara Ali Khan’s 2 quirky floral and silver winter jackets are all you need for best photos on your Swiss vacation

Sara Ali Khan is a style girlie and loves to slay in the trendiest of fits. Currently enjoying her summer in the Swiss Alps, she hasn’t stopped serving off-duty looks over there either. She took to her social media to show off her vacation pictures, and these two jackets have all our attention. Let’s take a look at how she has put these looks together.

Floral Jacket

Enjoying a skydiving session, the Kedarnath actor fashioned a stylish floral jacket. Designed over a black base, the multicolored jacket featured flowers all over. The puffer layer was the perfect choice to tackle the cold weather in Switzerland.

The diva paired this layer with black pants that sat just a few inches above her ankles. Continuing to slay, she mastered the art of layering with a full-sleeved sweater top in white. She also topped this look with a delicate pink-colored scarf wrapped around her neck for more warmth.

With a watch in hand and black-tinted sunglasses, Jr. Khan was all set for a chic vacation look. Tying her hair back in a ponytail, she matched her look with a pink and white cap. And finally, she completed the look with a pair of chunky white shoes.

Metallic Jacket

Pulling off another dashing travel look, Sara Ali Khan flaunted a metallic jacket. Picking a silver tone, she pulled off the perfect look by matching it with a co-ord set. Opting for a greenish-yellow shade, the actor put together a full-sleeved top with relaxed-fit pants in the same color.

Playing in the same color, the star kid added a cap and a scarf to her look. With tinted sunglasses and untied hair, she completed this look with white sneakers with a colorful design. Repurposing the same jacket, she fashioned another cool look.

She wore a black full-sleeved top layered with the same jacket. The turtleneck style perfectly complemented the puffer look of the metallic layer. Adding silver-toned sunglasses and tiny metallic earrings, she flaunted her natural locks.

What do you think of Sara’s vacation style? Would you add these layers to your wardrobe?

