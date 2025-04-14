Squid Game 2's Kang Ha Neul REVEALS reason for not dating fellow K-drama actors: 'I'm more curious...'

Kang Ha Neul is one of the South Korean actors who have been involved in least dating controversies with fellow co-stars. It's because the actor chooses not to date people from the entertainment industry. He recently revealed the reason behind it, on Kian84’s YouTube talk show on channel Life84, released on April 12. He appeared on the talk show alongwith Park Hae Joon to promote their upcoming movie, YADANG: The Snitch.

Host Kian84 brought up the popular rumour that Kang Ha Neul doesn't meet fellow celebrities with the intention of dating. To that, he responded, "It’s not that I absolutely refuse to date celebrities," revealing he had a specific reason for preferring relationships with non-celebrities. He said, "I feel like I gain a lot from conversations with a romantic partner, so I tend to feel more curious about and drawn to people from different professions."

Watch the full episode here:

The YADANG: The Snitch actor's mentioned reason was nice and warm as it indicated to the fact that he is the kind of boyfriend who actually listens to their partner and is interested in their work life. Kang Ha Neul also shared that he never ended up in a romantic relationship with any celebrity yet. "Until now I’ve only dated women from other professions,” he said. This led to a fun moment as Kian84 jovially dubbed him a “different profession killer.”

He even asked the actor a hilarious question, "Do you get excited because your profession is different?" Squid Game 2's Kang Ha Neul and When Life Gives You Tangerines' Park Hae Joon laughed at the light-hearted banter. The actors will now be seen on the big screen, playing roles absolutely contrasting to their real-life personalities. The film follows Lee Kang Su (Kang Ha Neul), a drug dealer who becomes an informant after being falsely accused of a crime.

He works with a prosecutor (Yoo Hae Jin) and a relentless narcotics detective Oh Sang Jae (Park Hae Joon), navigating the dangerous world of drug lords and corrupt officials. The crime thriller movie will hit the theatres on April 16, 2025.

