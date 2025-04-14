Ananya Panday wears Rs 32,000 handpainted Anarkali suit at Mumbai airport as she heads for Kesari 2 promotions

Ananya Panday has been making waves for her promotion looks for the upcoming patriotic movie Kesari: Chapter 2. While the film hasn’t been released yet, Panday is getting applause just for her peekaboo glimpses in the movie trailer. Her promotion journey isn’t any less inspirational as the diva is taking rounds around the town talking about the movie, and that too, in her best ethnic flairs ever.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday, for her patriotic movie, is serving awe-inspiring vintage ethnic inspos for promo looks. From her old-charm floral blue saree to brick-red six-yard elegance, the CTRL actress's traditional ensemble game is top-notch. Not breaking her streak of delivering swoon-worthy ethnic attires, Ananya flaunted a hand-painted Anarkali set for her airport look, which is equal parts classy and elegant.

Recently spotted with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan at the airport, the Call Me Bae actress boasted a Yukta Anarkali Kurta set from the label Akutee, worth Rs 32,000. The two-toned ethnic flair highlighted white and muted pink hues, making it graceful and demure. The Chanderi silk kurta with a closed neckline and churidar sleeves featured a decorative front yoke in delicate pink, adding a unique edge to it. The flared part of the kurta highlighted hand-painted multi-colored flowers with a pink-bordered hemline, setting the perfect tone for summer fashion.

Panday’s sheer dupatta highlighted pink stripes with similar handpainted floral motifs and delicate pink boundaries like the kurta. The dupatta added a beautiful and subtle contrast to the outfit.

Advertisement

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress accessorized her traditional flair with oxidized silver jhumkas. She flung on embellished juttis, keeping up with her desi-chic vibes.

For her make-up, the actress flaunted minimal make-up with a flawless base and natural pink lips. She center-parted her hair, styling it in smooth straight strands for an effortless but put-together look.

While there are still 3 days left until the release of Kesari: Chapter 2, we look forward to more ethnic glams by Ananya Panday.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen repurposes Amit Aggarwal showstopper outfit from 2014 and redefines black beauty at Word Gala 2025