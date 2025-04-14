Sushmita Sen repurposes Amit Aggarwal showstopper outfit from 2014 and redefines black beauty at Word Gala 2025

Sushmita Sen started turning heads right from her Miss Universe win in 1994. Impressing with her acting and fashion skills alike, the actress is still impressing us every time she steps out in glam. All decked up for an event in Mumbai last night, she was seen in a gorgeous black outfit created by Amit Aggarwal. Let’s check out how she styled this look.

Advertisement

Back in 2014, the Aarya star walked as a showstopper for Amit Aggarwal and chose to wear the same outfit for the event last night. Dropping some vintage vibes with the fit, she added a nude layer inside mesh-detailed attire. Designed over a black fabric, the dress was outlined with dark, thin stripes throughout.

Opting for a light layer in full sleeves, Sen ensured she was ready to tackle a warm summer night. The choice of a floor-length ensemble made it the perfect outfit for the posh event. The stunning gown turned heads with the ball gown-style cape added from the waist down.

With a statement belt holding it over the dress, the overall was also detailed with thick black stripes but in a horizontal pattern.

The full length of the fit made it difficult to see the kind of footwear she chose for this. However, for an event like this, it is ideal to go for heels. You can select platform-style heels to keep it comfy. Keeping it classy, Sushmita said Oo la la and added a little French touch to her look.

Advertisement

The Biwi No.1 actor flaunted a black beret over her beautifully styled wavy locks. She also wore a little black mesh veil over her eyes. Keeping it minimal on the jewelry, she fashioned a statement ring on one hand and ditched all other accessories.

As she smiled at the red carpet, Sushmita Sen showed off her glossy lips in a nude brown shade. Keeping it contoured, she opted for a hydrated makeup base. With a touch of cheek tint and bronzer, she accentuated her eyes with some eyeshadow and mascara.

What do you think of the star’s look from last night?

ALSO READ: When Life Gives You Tangerines star IU’s 3 casual looks that scream ‘Queen of slay’ and are easy to recreate