When the Camellia Blooms star Kang Ha Neul REVEALS how he asked out a stranger on train: 'Was afraid...'

Actor Kang Ha Neul's dating life is an aspect of great curiosity among fans as not much is known about it. He is hardly ever entangled in a dating controversy with a co-star. Recently, he revealed how he ended up dating a stranger by sharing a sweet anecdote in the latest episode of Kian84's YouTube talk show on channel Life84. The episode aired on April 12 also saw him opening up about his preference for non-celebrity girlfriends.

Kang Ha Neul appeared on the talk show to promote his upcoming big-screen release with Park Hae Joon. During that time, he was asked by host Kian84 to comment on the rumor that he did not date celebrities. Regarding that, he said that he preferred people from other fields of work and getting to learn new things from them. He revealed that all his past relationships were with non-celebrities, and Park Hae Joon asked him how he met them while being a public figure.

Indicating that the meetings happened naturally, he recalled an incident from his twenties regarding making a bold move of asking a stranger out on a train. He revealed being mesmerized by the woman the first time he laid his eyes on her and then accumulated the guts to approach her then and there.

He said, "When I was 20, I was on the subway and saw a woman sitting across from me who was on the phone, and I felt such a kind aura from her. So I wrote a note saying, I'm not a strange person, but if there's a chance, would you like to have coffee?"

When the Camellia Blooms actor further mentioned, "I wrote my number down and gave it to her carefully," taking us through a real-life K-drama situation. He also tried to be as polite as possible, to not come across as a creep. Regarding that, Kang Ha Neul stated, "I was afraid she might be scared, so I lowered my head and handed it over with both hands." Kian84 was surprised on hearing the anecdote, and exclaimed, "You're really brave."

The revelation amused his co-star, Park Hae Joon, as well. The two of them will appear next in the high-octane movie YADANG: The Snitch, releasing on April 16.

