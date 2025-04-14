POLL: Allu Arjun-Atlee, Jr NTR-Neel, Prabhas-Vanga, and Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli — Which big Pan-India film are you most excited for?
Cast your vote and tell us — which of these upcoming Telugu biggies are you most excited to see hit the screens?
Telugu cinema has seen several major announcements featuring superstars. With films already in production or set to begin soon, which one of the following movies are you most eagerly awaiting?
Cast your votes here:
Allu Arjun and Atlee officially announced their collaboration on the former’s birthday. The upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, is said to explore a “parallel universe” concept with a heavy reliance on VFX. While the rest of the cast is yet to be confirmed, it’s expected that the Pushpa star will take on a dual role.
Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, known for their strong camaraderie, are also teaming up for a much-anticipated project. Tentatively titled Dragon (NTRNeel), the film has already begun production, with the RRR actor set to join the shoot starting April 22, 2025.
Moving ahead, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have been creating buzz with their much-awaited first-time collaboration. The upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29 (also known as SSRMB), is a jungle adventure being mounted on a grand scale.
While most details are still under wraps, we’ve exclusively learned that the movie will now be a single installment, contrary to earlier plans of a duology. The film is expected to release on March 25, 2027, and will feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.
In conclusion, Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are also uniting for the first time in a gritty cop action flick. The film, expected to showcase the Saaho star in an intense, angry young man avatar, is slated to begin filming in October 2025.
