Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her character’s roots while extending Vishu and Puthandu wishes; Khushi Kapoor’s reaction is all of us

Janhvi Kapoor is set to star in the romantic comedy Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra. She has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot over the past few months. The actress recently flaunted her character’s roots while extending Vishu and Puthandu wishes. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor’s reaction to her post was all of us.

Today, April 14, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a special post on the occasion of the Malayali and Tamil New Year. She dropped a mirror selfie in which she was seen dressed in a white traditional saree with golden jewelry. It was presumably her character's look from Param Sundari.

Another picture showed Janhvi in a burgundy saree adorned with stunning makeup and jewels. There were two videos in which she was seen wishing her followers a happy Malayali and Tamil New Year in their languages.

In the caption, the Param Sundari actress wrote, “Happy Vishu and Happy Puthandu! my Malayali and Tamil fam, I hope you guys have the best year ahead filled with love, prosperity and happiness. You guys have always given me so much love and encouragement and made me feel like a part of you all—and it’s meant so much to me :).”

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post!

Janhvi continued, “I wouldn’t feel worthy of that privilege if I didn’t atleast try to speak in your sweet sweet language. So here is my attempt, pls forgive me for my mistakes. I'm still learning but will get there soon I promise. Special shout out to my Malayalam and Tamil tutors @roshan.matthew @mathukuttyxavier @manushnandandop. #SundarisRoots #ParamSundari.”

In the comments section of the post, Khushi Kapoor gushed over her sister’s look. She exclaimed, “Omg beauty.”

Netizens also couldn’t contain their appreciation. One person said, “Wowwwwww Looking So Beautiful,” while another wrote, “@janhvikapoor Looking Same As Mom Shree Ji.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

For the uninitiated, Param Sundari is a cross-cultural love story. Sidharth Malhotra is playing a boy from the North, while Janhvi Kapoor is portraying a girl from the South. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is coming to theaters on July 25, 2025.

