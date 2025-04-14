Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 3: Takane’s Hidden Efforts Revealed; Recap, Release Date And More

The last episode of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, titled ‘Let Me Redo It Until I'm Satisfied ,’ focuses on Takamine ordering Shirota to always carry her underwear. During class, she becomes unhappy with her poem recital and removes her underwear to try again, timing it with a breeze.

Shirota must replace them without being noticed. Using a dropped eraser as a distraction, he kneels and partially helps her. When the teacher asks for papers, he finishes with his knee. Takamine praises his effort but denies any noise she made, later considering more daring underwear.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 3 will truly emphasize Takamine's hidden efforts in earning the admiration of her classmates, including memorizing every student’s name and details about their lives – Shirota included.

Despite her composed exterior, she knows Shirota is secretly curious about her body, but hesitates when given permission. Labeling him a “closet pervert,” she confronts him with physical provocation to see if he denies the claim. The episode will explore how he responds to her bold and teasing approach.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 3 is scheduled to air in Japan on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 10 pm JST. This translates to a same day release for most international fans, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

The popular Spring 2025 anime will be available for international audiences on Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after its Japanese broadcast. As of now, no additional language dubs have been revealed for the series by the platform or production team.

