Resident Playbook: Ahn Eun Jin's cameo confirms MAJOR Hospital Playlist season 2 cliffhanger with 'newlyweds' remark

Resident Playbook had promised a series of cameo appearances from pivotal characters of its parent drama, Hospital Playlist. The announcement heightened the excitement already generated by the recently released medical drama. Its first two episodes dropped on Netflix on April 12 and 13, featuring two special appearances— including one by Ahn Eun Jin, who played an OB-GYN resident in Hospital Playlist. Her appearance raised questions about whether her partner from the original show will also appear in future episodes.

In episode one of Resident Playbook, Ra Mi Ran makes a brief cameo as a banker, who warns O I Young that her assets may be frozen if she fails to submit proof of employment soon. The second and more anticipated cameo was that of Ahn Eun Jin in episode 2 . She reprised her Hospital Playlist role as Chu Min Ha— now revealed to be a married woman.

In the episode, O I Young is tasked with transferring a pregnant patient to Songdo Yulje Hospital — the setting of Hospital Playlist. There, she meets Chu Min Ha, who is impressed by O I Young’s empathy and dedication to her patients. Chu Min Ha invites her for a cup of coffee and shares how difficult her own first year as a resident was. She praises O I Young and expresses a desire to meet again, creating anticipation for a potential second cameo.

If that happens for real, it might be with her husband, as she is heard having an aegyo-filled (sweet and affectionate) conversation with him— who is expected to be Kim Dae Myung’s character, Yang Seok Hyung. Noticing Go Yoon Jung's cringed-out expression, she explains that their public display of affection is because they’re newlyweds. This moment might serve as a major teaser for Hospital Playlist Season 2. Fans loved the heartwarming scene and the merging of the two drama universes.

Chu Min Ha appears once again later in the episode, when she calls O I Young’s mentor, Koo Do Won (played by Jung Joon Won), and compliments his mentee, asking him to treat her well.

