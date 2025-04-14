Costao: Everything you need to know about real-life hero Costao Fernandes; Goan custom officer played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Zee5 show

​Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to portray Costao Fernandes, a courageous customs officer from Goa, in the upcoming film Costao. The movie is inspired by Fernandes' real-life efforts in the 1990s to dismantle a significant gold smuggling operation. Directed by Sejal Shah, Costao is slated to premiere on ZEE5, though an official release date has yet to be announced.

Who is Costao Fernandes?

Born on April 26, 1942, in Cabinda, Angola, António Fwaminy da Costa Fernandes, known as Tony da Costa Fernandes, is an Angolan politician who has served as Angola's ambassador to Egypt, India, and the United Kingdom.

Renowned for his exceptional bravery and dedication in combating smuggling activities. Joining the Goa Customs as a Preventive Officer in 1979, Fernandes became celebrated for his courageous actions against criminals and smugglers, often putting his life at risk.

One of his most notable acts occurred in 1991 when he single-handedly thwarted a significant gold smuggling operation involving Alvernaz Alemao, the brother of politician Churchill Alemao.

In the ensuing confrontation, Fernandes sustained injuries, and Alemao later succumbed to his wounds. Despite facing numerous challenges, Fernandes successfully built a case against the Alemao brothers, leading to their detention under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA). ​

For his unwavering commitment and valor, Fernandes was honored with the President's Award in 1996.

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui. It also features Priya Bapat in a pivotal role.

The first look was unveiled on April 11, 2025, with Zee5 and Nawazuddin Siddiqui sharing the poster and teaser clips that hint at the intense drama and emotional depth of the story. One slide read, “Bravery comes at a cost,” showing the character after an accident, while another said, “Courage comes at a cost.”

Costao offers a gripping narrative of integrity, courage, and personal sacrifice, shedding light on a lesser-known chapter of Goa's history. The film is highly anticipated for its intense storytelling and powerful performances. ​

