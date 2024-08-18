Imtiaz Ali hopes ‘National Awards will look kindly’ on Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali is a renowned filmmaker of Hindi film industry. The filmmaker is known for his brilliant cinema. Recently, his movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ won the ‘Breakout Film of the Year' award at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and now, the director is hoping to win big at the National Film Awards after director Rahul V. Chittella’s Gulmohar, a OTT release, bagged three awards. While talking to PTI, Imtiaz Ali expressed his desire for National Awards to look ‘kindly’ upon Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released on Netflix.

Imtiaz Ali said that there was confusion about whether films that are released on OTT platforms are allowed to participate in National Awards but now after Gulmohar’s big win, the verdict is out. He added, “I'm hoping the National Awards will look kindly on Amar Singh Chamkila.”

He further talked about his movie Amar Singh Chamkila and said he personally likes that the film is made out of metros and mini-metros, and it goes into the heartland of India, where most of the country lives. “I'm hopeful that the population of the country will appreciate that.”

Imtiaz Ali also spoke about Amar Singh Chamkila winning big at IFFM and said that the validation he got as a filmmaker was the warmth and popularity among the audience. He also said that receiving an award makes him happy and he affirmed that his unit would also be happy with the award. “I hope the popularity of the film is reflected in the awards as well. Hopefully, the 'Breakout Film' award will start a trend,” said Ali to PTI.

Amar Singh Chamkila marked Imtiaz Ali’s OTT debut and starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The movie is based on the life story of late Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila, who was also known as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab’.

