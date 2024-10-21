Priyanka Chopra defending on-screen dad Varun Dhawan in VIRAL clip will get you excited for Citadel: Honey Bunny; Fans call him ‘most handsome agent’

Varun Dhawan is all set to charm fans in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spin-off of the American series Citadel. The series, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is inching close to its release date. Meanwhile, adding to the anticipation, VD dropped an exciting video introducing himself as Rahi Gambir. In addition to this, we also get to see PeeCee defending him as her on-screen father. The small video clip has visibly left fans way too excited.

Today, on October 21, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video clip featuring him and Priyanka Chopra. The small clip begins with the actress’ character Nadia introducing her daughter to her grandfather stating, "Your grandfather is the toughest person I’ve ever met.," she says. Further when Varun’s character, Rahi Gambhir is labeled as a "criminal", his on-screen daughter assertively states, "He is my father."

The introductory clip of Rahi further continues with Varun performing intensified action sequences in a fiery look. His demeanor as an agent promises the audience to keep spellbound. Without writing much, the post captioned, "Rahi Gambhir."

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, fans thronged the comments section expressing excitement about the upcoming series. A fan asked, "Varun is father of Priyanka in series?" another fan wrote, "Outstanding performance Varun brother" while a third fan exclaimed, "Can’t wait to sit and binge watch the whole show and simp on Rahi" and another user excitedly wrote, "I'm waiting Varun Action" and another user gushed expressing, "THE MOST HANDSOME AGENT."

Advertisement

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, upon being asked about Priyanka’s reaction to his upcoming series, Varun revealed that she ‘loved’ the show and had some ‘lovely’ things to say about it.

Directed by Raj & DK and developed by Sita R. Menon, apart from Varun and Samantha, the cast of the Indian series includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar in important roles.

Produced by D2R Films & Amazon MGM Studios, The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK are serving as executive producers on Citadel: Honey Bunny. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and more arrive at Sunita Kapoor’s house for celebration