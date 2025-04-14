BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans spot rumored boyfriend on her phone lock screen at Coachella 2025: ‘Is that Frédéric Arnault?’

Who is Frédéric Arnault, and what’s his connection with BLACKPINK’s Lisa? This question has been buzzing all over social media, and if you’ve been online lately, you know why.

Frédéric Arnault, for those out of the loop, is rumored to be BLACKPINK's Lisa’s boyfriend. While that’s already a heart-fluttering headline on its own, things just got spicier—thanks to a tiny but telling detail that eagle-eyed fans caught during Coachella 2025.

In a viral video, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lisa are enjoying Jennie's performance and capturing moments. But amidst all the fun, what stole the spotlight wasn’t just the stage; it was Lisa’s phone. Specifically—her lock screen.

In a now-viral video, fans swear they spotted BLACKPINK's Lisa’s phone wallpaper, and guess what? It looks suspiciously like none other than Frédéric Arnault (or fans think so). The screen looks is blurry, but fans with detective-level zoom skills believe it’s him. While the couple hasn’t confirmed anything, this little lock screen moment is adding major fuel to the already blazing rumor fire.

The reactions? Oh, it’s a whole show in itself.

Some fans are loving the subtle flex, praising BLACKPINK's maknae for the classic boyfriend-on-the-lock-screen move. One fan confidently declared, “That’s definitely Frédéric, no doubt.” Another joked, “Now that we’ve seen Lisa’s lock screen… there’s a new gist in town.”

But of course, the internet never comes without its haters and skeptics. Some fans pulled out old receipts, quoting Lisa’s past words: “I don’t know that man.” Others took jabs at the supposed photo, with comments like, “Why does he look like he’s pushing 70?” and “That forehead’s taking up more than half the screen!”

Then there’s the authenticity debate—is the video legit or another cleverly edited clip designed to break the internet? One fan wasn’t convinced, asking, “Is this even real? Looks edited to me.”

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault have been linked before. From shared vacations to conveniently being at the same places at the same time, the whispers have been around.

And well—if it is Frédéric Arnault on that lock screen? Looks like Lisa might just be winning both on and off the stage.

