Shilpa Shetty is red hot beauty in Rs 75,000 red embellished jacket and slit dhoti skirt; it can be your perfect Sangeet outfit

Shilpa Shetty’s fashion game is incomplete without a power ensemble! Whether it is casual brunch attire or party night glam, the diva’s signature wardrobe picks feature power suits and formal fits that exude boss-lady vibes like no other. However, it seems that the fitness maven has picked fiery red as her go-to color for the season, as she recently posted a carousel of gobsmacking pictures in a C-suite siren avatar. And just a couple of days later, yesterday, Shetty wore a striking red fusion look for a party night out.

Let’s see the details of her ensemble below:

Shilpa Shetty was recently spotted getting out of her cruiser and entering a buzzing party in a gorgeous two-piece ensemble from the brand Asaga, priced at Rs 75,500. The fashionista donned a red jacket with a tulle base that featured glittery hand embroidery. The abstract embroidery on the jacket encompassed shimmery motifs, making it a glamorous modern outfit.

The TV reality show judge paired her bedazzled jacket with a solid satin dhoti skirt, evenly balancing the shimmer of her party pick. The statement-making dhoti was ruched in the middle, all the way to the knees, before splitting into a sultry slit. The deep red color and the satin fabric created a mesmerizing effect with every movement.

Shilpa’s jewelry picks too impeccably complemented her full-glam look. Mrs. Kundra wore a couple of gold bangles and rings, adding extra sparkle to her fit. Her chandelier earrings were an absolute showstopper, as the intricate dangles exuded the ‘more is more’ vibe.

The Shut Up & Bounce muse paired her fiery red look with a lavish handbag from Italy-based luxury brand Loro Piana. The chic pink handbag added a hint of luxury to her glittery outfit.

Going for her signature make-up avatar, Shetty sported smoky eyes with bold eyeliner and subtly smudged kohl-rimmed eyes. The ‘90s style icon flaunted a warm, bronzed-up base and matte nude pink lipstick for her dance-floor-ready appearance.

The Sukhee actress tossed her highlighted hair in soft, center-parted strands, gorgeously framing her face.

Instead of being a trend follower, Shilpa Shetty is a trailblazer, often curating her outfits to create a one-of-a-kind statement look. Her recent glamorous power attire styled with traditional chandelier earrings and a luxe handbag is testimony to her unparalleled fashion game and her impeccable pick in luxury pieces.

