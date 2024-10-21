Citadel star Priyanka Chopra drops GRWM glimpse from the 'day in the life of Nadia'; fan says 'Can't wait for season 2'

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who continues to steal the limelight with her stunning appearances in public. The actress recently took a short trip to Mumbai, India for the release of her Marathi production, Paani. Now that she is back in America, PeeCee has resumed the shoot of her upcoming series, Citadel: Season 2. Citadel star Priyanka Chopra dropped a GRWM glimpse from 'day in the life of Nadia'. Fans can't wait for its second season.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a video from the sets of Citadel: Season 2. In the clip, PeeCee can be seen getting ready in front of a mirror. She is prepping her skin with skincare products before the make-up. Her hairstylist is fixing her hair.

The video also features her shoot location in a beautiful picturesque area. The actress shows her hand being painted with red color and says, "Not Holi, it's bloody hand." She also flaunts her face with a fake bruise.

We also see a glimpse of the Citadel star posing for a selfie in a black puffer jacket. She is flashing her million-dollar smile in it.

"What do they say? GRWM...Monday edition #Citadel," read her caption.

Watch the video here:

Many netizens dropped reactions in Priyanka Chopra's comment section. Some of them expressed that they are eagerly waiting for Citadel: Season 2. One Instagram user wrote, "Waiting to meet Nadia again," followed by a red heart emoji.

Another Instagram user commented, "Can't wait for the season 2 #Citadel." "Season 2 can't come sooner," read a comment.

A few netizens showered their love on the actress.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. PeeCee posted a few pictures from the celebration on Instagram. In one of the pictures, the actress read a special letter on the occasion. "To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth...and yes I’m filmy," she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra also has upcoming movies like The Bluff and Heads of State in the pipeline.

