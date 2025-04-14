Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of their film's release; see PICS

The countdown to the theatrical release of Kesari Chapter 2 has started. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan have been busy promoting the film for the past few days. Now, the lead cast has shared pictures from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where they sought blessings ahead of the release.

Today, April 14, 2025, the team of Kesari Chapter 2 visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a serene picture from the holy place. He was seen standing alongside R. Madhavan. The Housefull actor wore a purple kurta, while the latter donned a white kurta. They had their eyes closed and hands folded in prayer.

Ananya Panday stood between them with folded hands. She wore a pink and white ethnic suit with a dupatta draped over her head. The actress had a peaceful smile on her face.

The caption of the post read, “Sar jhukaya, sukoon paya (Bowed my head, felt relieved).”

Ananya also dropped a photo from their visit. In the caption, she wrote, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh (folded hands and red heart emojis) #KesariChapter2.”

Have a look at Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday’s posts!

R. Madhavan also posted a picture with Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday, which was taken at the Golden Temple. “For the holiest of blessing with the family of #KesariChapter 2,” he said.

In the caption, the actor summarized his journey in the film industry. He stated, “25 Glorious, Wonderful, Rewarding and Blessed years as a Film actor… Journeys beyond my wildest dreams…with Ecstasy and Agony for constant companion, yet with all the LOVE earned that overwhelms my Heart to this day.”

Expressing his gratitude, R. Madhavan added, “And So… during this very spontaneous Pilgrimage on this very Auspicious and Special day (14th April 2000 when my FIRST FILM ALAIPAYUTHEY Released) ..Just To Surrender and show GRATITUDE for all the blessings that can either be Explained nor Justified.. Thank You and Guide me.”

Check out R. Madhavan’s post!

Watch an inside video of the team at the Golden Temple:

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh will arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025, the occasion of Good Friday.

