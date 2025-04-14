Resident Playbook Ep 3-4: Release date, when and where to watch on OTT, what to expect, and more

Medical drama Resident Playbook is out now on Netflix, bringing a brand-new K-drama experience as a spin-off from the widely loved Hospital Playlist series. This new show follows the unpredictable, emotional journeys of first-year OB-GYN residents at Jongno Yulje Medical Center.

It dives deep into their personal and professional struggles, insecurities, expectations and the ways four young doctors slowly grow while navigating the intense, often overwhelming world of medicine.

According to the creators, the story was designed to mirror the realities of young professionals—people starting without much experience or confidence, gradually finding their strength through hard work, friendship, and life’s unexpected lessons.

Resident Playbook premiered on April 12 via tvN in South Korea and is available globally through Netflix. The next episodes are set for Saturday, April 19, 2025, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, airing at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST).

The series stars Go Youn Jung, known for her role in Alchemy of Souls, as Oh Yi Young. Joining her are Shin Shi A as Pyo Nam Kyung, Kang You Seok, currently appearing in When Life Gives You Tangerines, as Um Jae Il, Han Ye Ji making her acting debut as Kim Sa Bi, and Jung Joon Won from A Model Family as Ku Do Won.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Oh Yi Young facing one of her greatest fears as she’s forced to return to Jongno Yulje Medical Center due to financial struggles. Along with Kim Sa Bi, Um Jae Ll, and Pyo Nam Kyung, who start their OB-GYN residencies on the same day, these young doctors will confront personal and professional challenges, workplace pressures, and shifting dynamics as they fight to build their futures.

When did Resident Playbook premiere?

It premiered on April 12, 2025.

Where can you watch Resident Playbook?

The series is available in South Korea on tvN and internationally on Netflix.

When will Episodes 3 and 4 be released?

Episode 3 will release on Saturday, April 19, 2025, and Episode 4 on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

What time will new episodes be available?

New episodes will be available at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST).

What is the Resident Playbook about?

It’s a medical K-drama about a group of young OB-GYN residents dealing with personal, professional, and emotional challenges while working at Jongno Yulje Medical Center.

