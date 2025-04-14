Hrithik Roshan reveals his 3 favorite OTT shows including Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur; can you guess the other 2?

The actor is currently enjoying his international tour. After attending Rangotsav in New Jersey, Hrithik recently had a meet and greet in Chicago, where he interacted with his fans and revealed his favorite OTT projects, which also included the name of Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur. He also spoke extensively on his upcoming projects - including War 2 and Krrish 4.

A video has been shared by a fan page, @HrithikRules, with a caption that reads, "#Hrithik talks about his favourite shows and series." In the short video, Hrithik Roshan is seen in a happy mood while he indulges in a chat with a crowd of fans. In addition to this, he also talked about his favorite web-shows that included the names of Breaking Bad, Ozark, and Mirzapur.

He said, "Breaking Bad, Ozark-I loved Ozark, Mirzapur is great as well," leaving his fans ecstatic who in return cheered the loudest on hearing the special mention of Pankaj Tripathi starrer.

Notably, Ozark and Breaking Bad are both American drama series currently streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, Mirzapur is an Indian crime drama show that can be accessed on Prime Video. The first season of the show was released back in 2018 and following the positive response the second and third seasons of the show dropped were in 2020 and 2024 respectively.

Going further, the makers are all set to develop the beloved series into a full-fledged feature film. The official announcement was made last year in October with a video clip that was captioned, "Diwali pe sabko mithai milti hai, lekin yeh lo, Mirzapur ki asli barfi."

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Mirzapur film is scheduled for release in 2026. It will feature the iconic characters of the show including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu along with Abhishek Banerjee in the pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Hrithik will be next seen in the highly-awaited War 2. The sequel to the 2021-released film will feature Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the key roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, it is set to release on August 14, 2025.

