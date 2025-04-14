What does J-Hope want fans to call him: Oppa or Ahjussi? BTS member gives EPIC reaction

BTS ARMY has always been super interactive with the members, especially on Weverse live streams, which have become the go-to place for fans to connect with BTS. From requesting songs to asking the members if they've had dinner, ARMY is always full of energy, keeping themselves entertained while also entertaining the BTS members when they go live. One of the most iconic examples of this interaction happened during J-Hope's live on April 13, 2025, where he was chatting with fans about his upcoming Manila concert for HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025.

Advertisement

Among all the comments and messages flying by, one question stood out to J-Hope: a fan asked him whether he preferred to be called "Oppa" or "Ahjussi." The moment J-Hope read the question, his facial expression was priceless. And when he answered? His response took things to a whole new level of comedy. Without hesitation, he said, "Oppa better."

That particular clip of BTS' J-Hope answering the question went viral in no time, and BTS' ARMYs couldn't contain themselves. Comments flooded in, like one fan saying, “I saw ARMYs saying they were planning to call him Ahjussi instead of Oppa.” Another fan shared, “I’m sorry, but this made me laugh so much—what kind of question is that??” One person joked, “He looks traumatized, help,” while another added, “Hobi was ready to throw hands.” Some fans just couldn’t hold back their laughter, commenting, “His face. I’m crying,” and even more joked about feeling personally offended (in a fun way) by the question.

Advertisement

For those who may not know the difference between "Oppa" and "Ahjussi," here's a quick breakdown. "Oppa" (오빠) is a term used by women to refer to an older male, whether that’s an older brother, a close friend, or even a partner in a romantic way. "Ahjussi" (아저씨), on the other hand, is a more general term for middle-aged or older men, used by younger people or peers in a respectful but neutral way. Now, considering BTS' J-Hope is only 31 years old, the idea of him being called "Ahjussi" clearly didn’t sit well.

It was a moment of pure comedy, and BTS' J-Hope’s reaction will go down in Weverse history!

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope reveals why he 'respects' Jungkook's opinion on Sweet Dreams and how it helped song's release