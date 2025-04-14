Hrithik Roshan reveals where he gets his biggest validation from, and it's not dad Rakesh Roshan, awards or critics; can you guess?

Hrithik Roshan, who stepped into the film industry with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, has completed over 25 years in Bollywood. Known for winning hearts through a diverse range of roles throughout his career, he is now preparing to step behind the camera with his directorial debut, Krrish 4. In a recent interaction, Hrithik shared what matters most to him when it comes to validation, and it's not awards or critics, but the love and approval he receives from his sons. For the actor, being a father is his greatest source of validation.

During a recent fan interaction event in Chicago, Hrithik Roshan spent quality time with admirers, and several clips from the gathering have gone viral online. In one of the widely shared videos, the actor opens up about what validation truly means to him.

Speaking from the heart, he said, "The biggest validation I can get, I love being a father and yeah I think I am really proud of the fact that they (his sons) are growing into the men that this world actually needs."

The War actor shares two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, with his former wife Sussanne Khan. Known for being a devoted and hands-on father, Hrithik had initially limited himself to doing just one film a year so he could prioritize spending quality time with his children.

According to Republic World, the Krrish 4 actor spoke about the deep connection he shares with his sons, describing it as a strong and genuine bond. He believes that their personalities naturally align, almost like perfectly cast characters, which makes their relationship even more effortless and meaningful.

Hrithik also emphasized that being a father isn’t something that just happens—it requires constant growth, reflection, and reimagining. When asked if he ever feels like the time spent with his sons isn’t enough, he confidently said that he has all the time in the world for them and wants to explore life side by side with them.

He further shared that they see themselves as adventurers and explorers, with a shared dream of visiting places where no one has gone before.

Roshan also mentioned that he watches his films with his sons, and each time they do, he eagerly waits for their feedback. According to him, their praise means the world — a compliment from them holds more value than even winning an Oscar.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in War 2 with Kiara Advani and JR NTR.

