Parineeti Chopra calls hubby Raghav Chadha 'mine' as they enjoy seaside moment at a wedding in Turkey; PIC

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are among the cutest couples in B-Town. They keep setting relationship goals and their PDA on social media says it all. The couple is currently vacationing in Turkey. Parineeti recently called hubby Raghav Chadha 'mine' as they enjoyed a seaside moment at a wedding in Turkey.

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture from the Turkey trip. The photo features Parineeti and Raghav's feet being kept on the table as they chill on the rooftop of their hotel. The beautiful picturesque landscape is a treat to the eyes.

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress tagged her husband, Raghav and wrote, "Mine."

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

Parineeti Chopra also dropped a few more glimpses from the Turkey wedding. In a picture posted by the actress on her Instagram story, Parineeti can be seen holding an umbrella. She looked stunning in a light pink outfit. She carried her outfit with a beautiful choker and kept her hair in a bun. The actress also sported a pair of sunglasses. She flashed a million-dollar smile while posing for the photo.

Here are some glimpses from the wedding:

Actress Parineeti Chopra married Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023. The couple had an intimate marriage ceremony in The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti and Raghav held their engagement ceremony in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in Delhi.

Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month. The couple jetted off to an undisclosed beach vacation to celebrate the occasion and were spotted at the airport during their return from the trip.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture, Amar Singh Chamkila. Co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, the biographical drama film was released on April 8, 2024. Diljit played the titular role of the famous folk musician, Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti was cast as his second wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Parineeti is best known for movies like Ladies vs Rickie Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Golmaal Again, Saina, Jabariya Jodi, and others. She is Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister.

