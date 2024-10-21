Triptii Dimri’s journey to fame started when someone ‘taunted’ her and she decided to not leave Mumbai ‘without making it’: ‘Now I have no time to breathe, eat...'

Triptii Dimri is enjoying the current phase of her professional journey. Starting off her career with Laila Majnu, over the years, she has been a part of several impactful projects. Following her back-to-back releases, the actress is on the path of glory to solidify her position in the industry. Reflecting on her initial days, the actress recently revealed that she decided to not go back without making it big in Bollywood after someone ‘taunted’ her.

In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Triptii Dimri recalled how a hurtful comment encouraged her to stay back in Mumbai. She shared, "Someone taunted me and said something very mean, and that was the day I thought I can't leave the city without making it." She noted when one is new to the industry, one often couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong.

The 30-year-old emphasized that something that is right and worked in one’s favor may not work for another. "Those days, there was a lot of confusion and chaos. There is a lot of chaos now, too, but I prefer the current chaos over that chaos. Now, I have no time to breathe, eat or sleep," she further added.

Triptii further mentioned that one should always enjoy the process and the journey. Citing her own example of hardships, she shared that there used to be days when she had no work. The actress recalled being rejected from every audition that would put her in self-doubt. Nevertheless, she shared that there would also be days where she wasn’t supposed to go, but she somehow landed and cracked the role.

"There were days when I would be putting wallpaper on my walls because I had nothing to do. I would tell myself that a phase will come when you won't have time to do this. I have a lot of gratitude that those days have come," she further recalled.

On the work front, Triptii was last seen in the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. Going further, she has highly-awaited horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in the pipeline, poised to release on November 1, 2024.

