At Coachella 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé found a new friend in Lisa’s The White Lotus co-star Tayme Thapthimthong

In the world of entertainment, it’s not uncommon for friends of friends to become close, and that’s exactly what unfolded between BLACKPINK’s Lisa, The White Lotus season 3 star Tayme Thapthimthong (who plays Gaitok), and Lisa’s bestie, Rosé at Coachella 2025.

Lisa and Tayme initially formed a connection while working together on The White Lotus. Their bond has since flourished, with Coachella 2025 marking a significant moment in their growing friendship. Thanks to Lisa (and a little help from her mom), Rosé and Tayme also became acquainted, adding another layer to their circle of support while all three cheered on Lisa during her stunning performance.

Advertisement

Tayme Thapthimthong attended Coachella for the first time in 2025, and it was an unforgettable experience for him. He witnessed Lisa’s live performance, sharing heartfelt posts and videos in praise of her incredible stage presence. In his caption, he expressed: "My first day and first time at Coachella and I got to see Lisa perform live for the very first time!! It was such an incredible performance and perfectly executed, and I am so happy I got to see her do her thing. So proud of you! Thank you so much for having me there! A Big Thank you to Lisa's mum, who introduced me to Rosé also, she was so lovely."

Lisa’s mom played the role of a gracious matchmaker, introducing Tayme to Rosé, who was present to cheer on Lisa from the crowd.

Tayme Thapthimthong's posts included not only a warm tribute to Lisa’s performance but also several images and clips featuring his interaction with BLACKPINK's Rosé at the event. Fans immediately flooded the comments, with some playfully noting, “Mook and Gaitok in Coachella!” Others chimed in, commenting on the sweet moment between Lisa’s mom and Tayme, joking, “I love the idea that Lisa's mom is just chilling somewhere in Coachella being the auntie to Tayme and introducing him to her friends.” Of course, The White Lotus fanbase couldn’t resist making a playful reference to the show, adding, “Once again, Gaitok only focused on Mook, not guarding the gate.”

Advertisement

It’s always heartwarming to see co-stars turn into genuine friends and supporters. Tayme Thapthimthong’s admiration and kindness toward BLACKPINK's Lisa, both on and off the set of The White Lotus, reflects the deep bond they’ve built. Not to mention, Tayme previously revealed how he and Lisa connected while filming The White Lotus Season 3, even sharing a fun request Lisa made during production.

With BLACKPINK' Rosé joining in the fun, it seems this trio’s friendship is only just beginning, all thanks to a little Coachella magic.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans spot rumored boyfriend on her phone lock screen at Coachella 2025: ‘Is that Frédéric Arnault?’