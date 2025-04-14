Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is ‘very well crafted’, says Arjun Kapoor; lauds film's technical aspects!

Arjun Kapoor recently praised filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his unique storytelling style and the way he uses sound design, visuals, and framing to create a distinct cinematic experience. Speaking about Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun described it as a "very well-crafted" film and pointed out several technical scenes and creative choices that stood out for him. He also shared that he was completely blown away after watching Vanga’s 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

In a chat with Chalchitra Talks, Arjun Kapoor shared his thoughts on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s filmmaking style, countering the notion that mainstream cinema lacks a unique cinematic language.

Referring to a recent interview he had watched of Vanga, Arjun noted that the director holds a very defined and recognizable style, including his approach to editing sound and visuals, as well as his framing techniques.

He emphasized that such a language does exist in commercial cinema. Arjun also spoke about a repeating issue he’s noticed in Hindi films, where antagonists often lack personality. However, he praised Animal for addressing the same, pointing out that Vanga’s use of masks for the villains gave them a more intimidating and impactful presence.

Arjun also spoke about some of his favorite moments from Animal, appreciating the way certain scenes were executed. He specifically mentioned Bobby Deol’s introduction scene, describing how the transition from Ranbir Kapoor lighting a cigarette to Bobby's sudden appearance on screen was unconventional and not a clean cut, something that might not typically work but was enhanced by the sound design.

He also pointed out the emotional depth of the film, especially in the scene where Anil Kapoor's character sees Ranbir’s character return after a long time.

According to Arjun, Vanga allowed the edit at that moment to breathe, giving more space to Anil’s performance and letting the audience truly feel the father's longing. He called Animal a “thoughtfully made” and well-crafted film.

The Singham Again actor also praised Vanga's skill in writing dialogues, noting that his style is remarkably effective. He pointed out that the director's dialogues are direct and impactful, adding that it’s particularly interesting when a director pens the dialogues themselves.

According to Arjun, Vanga’s characters speak with emotional clarity and intensity, which adds depth and authenticity to the narrative.

