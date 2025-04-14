The Last of Us Season 2 Introduces New Infected Being Called 'Stalker'; Find Out its Special Characteristics For Bella Ramsey Starrer

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2, episode 1.

It seems that The Last of Us Season 2 truly has many exciting things in store when it comes to its storyline. In the first episode, the show introduces a scary and creepy infected creature that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

In the season's debut episode, Dina (played by Isabela Merced) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) go on a patrol with other members of the Jackson community. However, the duo later decides to explore an abandoned market.

There, Ellie accidentally slips and falls through the ceiling onto the shop floor below. She quickly senses that she’s not alone — someone, or something, else is present. It's none other than the infected creature.

The showrunners did an excellent job of building tension with eerie visuals of the beast. At first, the infected crawls in the background over the shelves, and then the show's titular character begins to follow it around the shop floor.

Eventually, Dina shoots the creature, and the episode cuts to Ellie as she tries to explain what they witnessed to Tommy and the council.

Tommy questions Ellie, “So you’re saying it was what, smart?” She replies, “I'm not saying it can do math or anything, but it didn’t run at me. It did what we do — took cover, planned, waited, lured me in, stalked.”

According to GamesRadar, this type of creature originates from The Last of Us games — it's called a Stalker.

As IGN explains, Stalkers are stealthier than other stages of infection. Their fungal growth is limited, as they are believed to be in the early stage of the infection’s life cycle. They hide and wait to ambush their victims, making them tricky to spot and even harder to kill.

