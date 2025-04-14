Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows how to style jeans with oversized blazer and it’s a BOMB trend of 2025

Priyanka Chopra is a true fashionista at heart and her outfit choices are proof. Be it for everyday style or event days, it is no secret that she knows how to glam up and serve a look. Taking to social media to update fans about how April is going for her so far, she posted a series of pictures from her New York break. Dressed up in a casual look styled with a blazer, she looked beautiful. Here is how she styled the look.

The Citadel actress started with a simple white t-shirt. Picking a graphic pattern, the tee seemed to feature a loose-fit style. Keeping it chic yet casual, she picked a longline blazer to put together the look. For the jacket, she opted for a grey shade palette and a shoulder-padded fit.

The blazer provided her with the perfect layer to tackle the light cold weather in New York. When styling an overall piece like this, you can also opt for body-fit tops. It is important to layer in the right way when dealing with cold, and full-sleeves sweater tops are the apt choice.

Embracing a laidback look, PeeCee styled the tee with a pair of oversized blue denim. Opting for a relaxed wide-legged look, she was all set for a day of exploring. Keeping it stylish in all the right ways, she matched the attire with white sneakers. Choosing a chunky style, she served a casual fashion goals.

Bringing out her streetwear diva, Priyanka Chopra opted for a luxury piece of accessory. She fashioned a messenger bag in black from the luxury Italian label, Valentino. With a square-shaped design, the bag was lined with silver studs. This curation is proof that the Krrish 4 actress loves all things luxe.

Adding one more accessory, Chopra wore a blue-shaded cap. As for makeup, she opted for a hydrated base and radiated a natural glow. A touch of cherry lip balm and some light blush tied her look together beautifully.

What do you think of Priyanka’s off-duty style on her New York vacation?

