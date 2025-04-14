Khushi Kapoor slays wedding sangeet look in choker and contoured perfection makeup

Khushi Kapoor loves slaying in style and never fails to amaze with her fashion choices. She recently took to social media to serve the perfect sangeet night look. Dressed for an event, she wore a maroon-colored lehenga that’s perfect for wedding festivities.

The star kid paired the lehenga with a beautiful off-shoulder blouse, detailed with intricate shiny threadwork and sequins, with beads around the hem. The skirt mirrored the same design as the blouse. Here’s how you can accessorize it and create a stunning makeup look to match.

Jewelry

For jewelry, the Nadaniyaan actor went classic with a choker, choosing a studded neckpiece with pearl and kundan detailing. The square design centerpiece also featured light-green stones. She paired it with matching earrings and added a statement ring, completing the look with nude-colored nails.

Makeup Look

Keeping it classy for the makeup and the event she was attending, Khushi Kapoor went for a heavy makeup base. Here’s how you can recreate her look.

Step 1 - Moisturizer and lip balm

The most important step to create the right base for any makeup look is to moisturize well. Go for a hydrating moisturizer and don’t forget your lip balm.

Step 2 - Primer and foundation

Choose a tinted and hydrating primer for a shiny base. Apply the right shade of foundation and blend it well.

Step 3 - Conceal and bake

Next step is to apply the concealer under your eyes, on your nose and on your spots. Blend it well, add some setting powder and let it bake.

Step 4 - Eyes

After, start with mixing up some peach and charcoal eyeshadow. Accentuate your eyes with mascara. For a more dramatic flair, you can also go for fake lashes.

Step 5 - Blush and lips

Then, add some liquid blush for a lasting look. Top it off with a highlighter or bronzer and complete the look with a pink lip gloss. And finally, put on some setting spray for a lasting look.

Would you recreate this look for the sangeet night glam?

