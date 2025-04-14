Costao Teaser OUT: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s customs officer becomes ‘most wanted man’ in this OTT film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has impressed the audience throughout his career with his versatile roles. Now, he is back with another promising performance in a gripping story called Costao. The official teaser of the OTT movie has been released, and it offers a peek into how a customs officer becomes the ‘most wanted man.’

Today, April 14, 2025, the makers of the upcoming film Costao shared its official teaser across social media platforms. The 1-minute, 37-second teaser showcases a glimpse of a story of bravery and sacrifice. The life of a customs officer, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is turned upside down after a big mission. His life, career, family, and everything are at stake.

The caption of the teaser read, “Get ready to witness the extraordinary story of Costao Fernandes, who went from being a legendary customs officer to the most wanted man, accused of m*rder. Coming soon!”

Earlier, a poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui was released along with the official announcement on Instagram. It featured him in his uniform as a customs officer amid the sea. The caption stated, “Before they called him a hero, they called him guilty. #Costao took on Goa’s smuggling network with nothing but grit and guts.”

Costao is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited in association with Bombay Fables Motion Pictures. It is a crime drama inspired by the life of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a principled customs officer from Goa. The film showcases his solo mission in the 90s when he successfully disrupted the largest gold smuggling attempt into India.

Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the cast includes Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar Huli, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, and more. The film is directed by Sejal Shah and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui. It is set to release on the streaming platform ZEE5. The release date is yet to be announced.

