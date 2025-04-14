Is Post Malone’s New Country Album Coming Soon? Singer Reveals He Has Recorded 35 Songs at Coachella

Post Malone has officially announced that he's working on a new album. Speaking to Billboard during the first weekend of Coachella 2025, the rapper-turned-country star said he's already recorded around 35 songs for the project. "It's just a matter of which one's rock and which one's sock," he joked.

This news comes less than a year after Malone released his chart-topping country album F-1 Trillion. That record featured hit singles like I Had Some Help with Morgan Wallen and collaborations with big names like Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.

Advertisement

Post Malone closed out the first weekend of Coachella on April 13, Sunday night, headlining the festival for the first time in his career. While he didn't perform any new songs from the upcoming album, Absolutely not, he laughed when asked; he shared that he's been spending time in Nashville working on the new project.

"We just sit and f—ing talk and make songs. And so I'm pretty excited for the new record already," he said, mentioning his recent writing sessions with country artists like Ernest, Hardy, and Thomas Rhett. He confirmed that this upcoming album will continue his dive into country music.

Malone mentioned that his band has already recorded several tracks and that he's currently working with scratch vocals. He said the band is doing an incredible job and shared that, although he usually doesn't enjoy listening to his own music, hearing the band play makes him genuinely excited.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey into country music, Malone recalled that he had once said in an interview that he would make a country album at 30 but ended up doing it at 29. He stated that the decision came naturally, and he simply felt it was the right time to head to Nashville and give it a try.

Post Malone has been releasing albums yearly since 2022 and said he hopes to keep that streak going. "Hopefully. We'll have some music releasing very, very soon," he said when asked about new music plans.

He also shared that after Coachella, he's heading right back to the studio. "The day after my set, I'm cutting vocals," he said. Malone is also gearing up for his first stadium tour, The Big Ass World Tour, alongside Jelly Roll, starting later this year.

ALSO READ: Will Katy Perry Sing in Space Aboard Blue Origin’s All-Female Mission? Dark Horse Singer Responds