Mira Rajput Kapoor pairs Rs 2.54 lakh clutch with simple kurta set at a music night

If anyone knows how to ace minimal fashion in the most stylish way possible, it’s Mira Kapoor. Always stepping out in glam, she effortlessly pulls off simple looks while still looking chic. At a music concert in Mumbai last night, she was seen in a beautiful white kurta set, styled with a luxe arm candy. Let’s deep dive into how she put this look together.

Choosing the perfect summer tones, the star wife kept it classy in a beige color palette. With her outfit screaming “minimal is more,” she made just the right choice of a chic accessory to complete the look. Opting for an expensive piece of statement fashion from Bottega Veneta, she carried a longline clutch. The beige arm candy came with a posh price tag of Rs 2,54,000.

The light shade combined with the thin, layered fabric ensured she was aptly dressed for the warm weather. Mira started off with a lightweight kurta that fell well below her knees. Crafted from a breezy fabric, the kurta featured an abstract pattern and eyelet detailing throughout. The flowy three-quarter sleeves added an elegant touch to the ensemble.

Mrs. Kapoor paired the kurta with straight-fit trousers that echoed the same lacy detailing as the top. Adding a sharp finish, the pants ended a few inches above her ankles, perfectly complementing the kurta’s length. And of course, no ethnic fit is complete without a dupatta.

For a final touch of desi glam, Mira Rajput opted for a solid-colored dupatta with a delicate lacy border. Adding a subtle pop of contrast to her monotone look, she styled the outfit with a pair of black kitten heels. She kept accessories minimal, carrying her phone in hand and wearing black and silver-toned stud earrings.

Tying her hair back in a simple bun, Kapoor walked in with a radiant smile. She chose a hydrated makeup base and kept things minimal, finishing the look with a touch of blush, a hint of illuminator, and a beautiful nude brown lip shade.

What do you think of her effortlessly elegant look?

