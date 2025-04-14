Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor wishes her ‘cutenesses’; Soni Razdan hopes their love grows ‘deeper’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony. The couple is celebrating three years of their marriage. On the special occasion of their third wedding anniversary, Ranbir and Alia received heartwarming wishes from their family. Neetu Kapoor called them ‘cutenesses,’ while Soni Razdan hoped that their love would grow ‘deeper.’

Today, April 14, 2025, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt from their Mehendi ceremony. Extending her wishes on their 3rd anniversary, she wrote, “Happy anniv my cutenesses (cherry blossom emoji). Wishing you both love happiness always (pink heart emojis).”

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, posted the couple’s wedding photograph. Along with heart stickers, she stated, “Happy Anniversary you two sweethearts. May your love grow ever deeper.”

Have a look at Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan’s Stories!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding was an intimate ceremony that took place on the balcony of their home. The bride was dressed in a white and golden saree, while the latter chose an ivory sherwani for the big day.

In their wedding announcement post on Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress penned a heartfelt note. She said, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.”

Alia added, “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.”

Later, in 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor. They revealed her face to the public on Christmas of next year. The little one won the hearts of the netizens with her cuteness and adorable antics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up to reunite on screen. They are shooting for Love & War along with Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will arrive in cinemas in 2026.

