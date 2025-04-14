Apocalypse Hotel Episode 2: Hotelier Robots Tend To New Guest; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More
In Apocalypse Hotel Episode 2, the robots start their duties as a new alien guest arrives, and more about them is revealed. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The first Apocalypse Hotel episode, titled ‘A True Hotel Is Always Storied,’ follows Yachiyo and the other hotelier robots as they perform their usual routines, despite having no guests for ages. Doorman Robot continues to overheat every time he opens the entrance.
Meanwhile, Driller Robot becomes inoperative due to a malfunction. The next day, the routine resumes, but a shower hat goes missing. It’s later discovered that Doorman took it, upset at how Yachiyo poured water on him. The episode ends with a mysterious guest entering the hotel.
Apocalypse Hotel Episode 2 may show Yachiyo and the hotelier robots serving the newly arrived alien guest at Gingarou Hotel. It remains uncertain whether the guest is dangerous, though the alien might be seeking a new home on Earth.
The series could also present flashbacks revealing more of Yachiyo’s history—especially with the hotel’s former owner and other humanoid staff who were present when the owner departed. These scenes might clarify Yachiyo’s connection to them and what became of the others.
Apocalypse Hotel Episode 2 is scheduled to premiere globally on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. In Japan, the episode will air slightly later, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 1:34 am JST, beginning with a broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other local networks.
Japanese viewers can also stream Apocalypse Hotel Episode 2 on platforms such as ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. Meanwhile, international fans will be able to watch the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.
