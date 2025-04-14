Abir Gulaal song Khudaya Ishq OUT: Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s romantic track will spark all your mushy feels

Abir Gulaal, the romantic comedy starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, was announced recently with a teaser. Fans have been eagerly waiting for more content from the Pakistani actor’s Bollywood comeback film. Now, Khudaya Ishq, the first song, has been released. It is a romantic track that promises to spark all your mushy feels.

Today, April 14, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Abir Gulaal released the first song from the soundtrack. Khudaya Ishq is a soulful number composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Kumaar. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have sung the song.

The music video offers a glimpse of the love story between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s characters. Their feelings blossom in the beautiful locations in the United Kingdom. Fawad and Vaani’s chemistry shines as they share romantic and emotional moments. Their date night cruise scene is one of the highlights of the song.

Watch the song here!

The caption of the song read, “A melody that will make your heart say, ‘Khudaya, Ishq, ho gaya.’ This one's all about #BringingLoveBack.”

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the romantic number and showcased their appreciation in the comments section. One person said, “ON LOOP! I'M OBSESSED! CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH FAWAD!!!!!” while another wrote, “Vaani pe shilpa ka voice suit hota hai (Shilpa’s voice suits Vaani) such a vibrant & fresh no. Kumaar paaji lyrics & amit composition.”

A user stated, “Loved the song!! Cannot wait for Abir Gulaal,” and another shared, “Arijit song and Fawad and Vaanis Chemistry perfect recipe for a blockbuster film.” One comment read, “This is wht we call Jodi finally looking forward to watch it.” Many others conveyed their love with red heart emojis.

Alongside Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, the cast of Abir Gulaal also features Ridhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Lisa Haydon, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vora, Amrit Sandhu, Sujoy De, and Dev Agrawal.

The rom-com is directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. Abir Gulaal is slated to arrive in cinemas on May 9, 2025.

