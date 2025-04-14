61st Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 Full Presenters List: Kim Seon Ho, Kim Go Eun, Ahn Hyo Seop, YoonA and more

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards is shaping up to be one of the most dazzling entertainment events of the year, as it reveals a jaw-dropping lineup of presenters, reunion moments, and previews of upcoming productions. The prestigious award ceremony, which honors excellence across television, film, and theater, will unfold on May 5 at 8 p.m. KST, with the live broadcast set to air on JTBC. Leading the night as hosts are Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup, each a familiar face who’s helmed the event in previous years with grace and charisma.

Among the most anticipated appearances are those of last year’s Grand Prize winners: Ryu Seung Ryong, whose role in Disney+’s Moving captured hearts, and director Kim Sung Soo, whose historical war epic 12.12: The Day was a box office and critical success. Both are returning not as nominees this year but to present the very honors they once received, adding a full-circle moment to the evening.

Also joining the presenter roster are last year’s winners from both the television and film categories. Stars will take the stage in pairs: Lee Jung Ha and YoonA, Ahn Jae Hong and Yeom Hye Ran, Kim Jong Soo and Lee Sang Hee, Na Young Suk and Hong Jin Kyung, Namgoong Min and Lee Ha Nee, and Hwang Jung Min and Kim Go Eun. These matchups are expected to bring charm, nostalgia, and a touch of star power to the presentation segments.

Singer-actress BIBI, who walked away with the Best New Actress (Film) award last year, is set to announce this year’s Best New Actor and Actress, one of the night’s most eagerly awaited honors. She’ll be joined by actor Ong Seong Wu, stepping in for last year’s Best New Actor winner Lee Do Hyun, who is currently serving in the military.

Meanwhile, the world of theater won’t go unnoticed. Kang Hae Jin, last year’s Best Actor in Theater, returns to present the award to this year’s outstanding performer on stage. Veteran actor Choi Moo Sung, known for balancing screen and stage projects with equal brilliance, will also take part by presenting the coveted Baeksang Play Award.

Continuing a now-annual tradition, Kim Shin Rok returns for a third consecutive year as the official presenter of the GUCCI IMPACT AWARD, an honor that celebrates socially impactful content in the creative space. She will be joined by last year’s recipient, director Cho Hyun Chul of the acclaimed film The Dream Songs, to reveal this year’s winner.

Furthermore, fans of When Life Gives You Tangerines have another reason to tune in. Kim Seon Ho, who leads the series in the latter part and is currently basking in its sweeping popularity, will make an appearance to present an award and show support for the drama, which has earned eight nominations in various categories this year.

Fans can also look forward to emotionally charged reunions as beloved on-screen duos make their way back into the spotlight. Reply 1997 stars Seo In Guk and Jeong Eun Ji will reunite after 13 years, fresh off the release of their nostalgic duet Couple, rekindling fond memories of their drama's enduring legacy. Similarly, Private Lives co-stars Go Kyung Pyo and Seohyun will share the stage again for the first time in five years, reigniting their on-screen chemistry.

Adding a forward-looking edge to the ceremony, several of the evening’s presenters are also starring in some of the most anticipated films of 2025. Ahn Hyo Seop and Nana, who are headlining the upcoming action fantasy film Omniscient Reader, will appear to tease their high-budget project scheduled for release in July. Byun Yo Han and Go Ah Sung, meanwhile, will attend to promote their emotionally driven film Pavane, further heightening excitement for the cinematic slate ahead.

