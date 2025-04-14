Box Office: With The Bodyguard remake in works, recalling original film’s theatrical run

With Warner Bros. officially working on a remake of The Bodyguard, fans are recalling the iconic 1992 romantic thriller that featured Kevin Costner alongside pop sensation Whitney Houston. Directed by Mick Jackson and written by Lawrence Kasdan, the original film became a cultural symbol—one that transcended its mixed critical reception to become a global box office powerhouse.

The original Bodyguard, for those unversed, followed former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer (Costner), who gets hired to protect superstar singer-actress Rachel Marron (Houston) from a mysterious stalker. While the storyline embraced what some argued were clichéd suspenseful romance tropes, it was the undeniable chemistry between the leads and Houston’s power-packed performance—both dramatic and musical—that captured audiences’ hearts.

Released on November 25, 1992, by the aforementioned studio, the film debuted in 1,717 theaters across the US and Canada, opening with USD 16.6 million and ranking third among its competing entries. Remarkably, it remained in the Top 10 for ten consecutive weeks, ultimately grossing USD 121.9 million domestically. But it was overseas where The Bodyguard truly roared, raking in a record-setting USD 289 million for a then-staggering global total of USD 410.9 million. At the time, it became the second highest-grossing film of 1992 globally—just behind Disney’s Aladdin, which opened the same day as The Bodyguard.

The film broke several records abroad, setting opening weekend benchmarks in the UK, Australia, Denmark, and Japan for Warner Bros., becoming the studio’s highest-grossing film of all time with USD 21 million. Despite its Golden Raspberry Award nominations—including Worst Picture, Actor, and Actress—The Bodyguard was embraced by fans and remains one of the most memorable romantic dramas Hollywood ever produced.

Much of the film’s lasting legacy is due to its legendary soundtrack. With hits like I Will Always Love You, I Have Nothing, and Run to You, the album became the best-selling soundtrack of all time, selling over 50 million copies globally and earning Houston a Grammy for Album of the Year.

As Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour) prepares to direct the new iteration and Jonathan Abrams to pen a script that would honor both nostalgia and novelty, all eyes are on whether lightning can strike twice. As of now, there are no casting updates.

