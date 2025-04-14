Siddu Jonnalagadda Movies Worldwide Box Office Comparison 1st Weekend: DJ Tillu vs Tillu Square vs Jack

It’s been quite a rollercoaster for Siddhu Jonnalagadda at the box office over the past few years. The Telugu actor, who rose to stardom with his quirky character Tillu, is now facing a serious setback with his latest film Jack, which failed to live up to expectations both critically and commercially at the box office.

Advertisement

Marketed as a stylish action thriller about an RAA agent, Jack promised slick visuals and suspense but turned into a chaotic mess that left audiences disappointed. The result? A dull opening and an unenthusiastic extended weekend collection of just Rs 7 crore worldwide. From the very first day, the film didn’t create any box office buzz, debuting at a modest Rs 1.75 crore, a steep fall from Siddhu’s previous outings.



Compared with the massive wave Tillu Square rode on earlier this year, Jack is heading to become a disaster. Riding high on the success of DJ Tillu, its sequel came out with all guns blazing, smashing records for a medium-budget Telugu film. Tillu Square collected an eye-popping Rs 59 crore worldwide in just 3 days, proving that Siddhu’s brand of humor, paired with the Tillu character, struck gold with audiences.

Before that, it all began with DJ Tillu, which turned out to be a surprise hit. With just two days to play during its opening weekend, the film managed to gross Rs 10.75 crore worldwide, which at the time was impressive for Siddhu, who was still carving out his space in the Telugu film industry. What helped DJ Tillu was strong word of mouth and a distinct flavor that felt fresh in the rom-com genre.

Advertisement

Looking at the numbers:

Jack: Rs 7 crore (4-day weekend)

Tillu Square: Rs 59 crore (3-day weekend)

DJ Tillu: Rs 10.75 crore (2-day weekend)

The comparison clearly shows that audience interest in Siddhu is directly tied to strong content and character-driven narratives. The Tillu character became a pop-culture sensation, and that magic couldn’t be replicated in Jack, though they replicated the character design, which is actually a cult misfit. This outcome once again proves that box office success isn’t guaranteed by hype alone. but it’s the storytelling that brings audiences back to the theaters.

ALSO READ: Jack Extended First Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Siddu Jonnalagadda's movie struggles with weak performance after disappointing run