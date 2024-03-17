Priyanka Chopra to narrate Disneynature’s film Tiger; actress thinks ‘every mom would really relate’

Priyanka Chopra, renowned as one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema, has transcended boundaries to become a global icon. Adding yet another accolade to her illustrious career, she is slated to lend her captivating voice to the upcoming film Tiger, for the Disney-owned studio Disneynature. Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, Priyanka shared that the narrative resonates deeply, believing it to be a tale that strikes a chord with every mother.

Priyanka Chopra to serve as a narrator for Disneynature’s film Tiger

In a press release issued by Disney, it has been unveiled that Priyanka Chopra will narrate the captivating story of Tiger, which delves into the intriguing world of one of our planet’s most revered and charismatic creatures. The film is centered on the journey of Ambar, a young tigress nurturing her cubs in the legendary forests of India.

Expressing her excitement for the project, Priyanka shared, “It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country—I was very honored.” Speaking about the relatability of the narrative, she added, “I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger—I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to.”

According to Disney, the film portrays that "the cubs—curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy—have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers."

More about Disneynature’s Tiger

Tiger is set to make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar this Earth Day, April 22, 2024. It is directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli.

In addition, viewers can also look forward to Disneynature’s Tigers on the Rise, streaming on Earth Day. Narrated by Blair Underwood, this companion film celebrates the incredible resurgence of one of the world's most iconic animals. It is directed by Rob Sullivan, co-directed by Alistair Tones, and produced by Sullivan, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield, and Roy Conli.

