Nick Jonas’ reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s stunning look from Isha Ambani’s holi bash is husband goals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have undoubtedly captured the hearts of many with their endearing relationship. Their unwavering love and mutual support are often showcased on social media. Recently, the actress made a trip to India and graced the grand Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani, radiating elegance with her stunning appearance. Nick, ever the doting husband, couldn't contain his admiration for Priyanka's look, setting a beautiful example of husband goals.

Nick Jonas cannot stop gushing over Priyanka Chopra’s look from Isha Ambani’s Holi bash

Priyanka Chopra recently graced Instagram with breathtaking snapshots of her attire for the extravagant Roman Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani. Dazzling in a blush pink saree gown adorned with a statement necklace and ring, Priyanka exuded timeless elegance. Her glamorous makeup and flowing locks added to the allure of her ensemble.

Nick Jonas, utterly smitten by his wife's stunning appearance, couldn't resist expressing his awe. Sharing a close-up picture of Priyanka's look on his Instagram Stories, Nick's caption, "Are you kidding me @priyankachopra," accompanied by a hot face emoji, underscored his sheer admiration. It was also visible in the comments section of Priyanka's post, where he gushed, "Dear god. (hot face and drooling emoji).”

Have a look!

Advertisement

More about Priyanka Chopra’s visit to India

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra made a grand entrance in India, accompanied by her and Nick Jonas’ adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport, radiating joy as they posed happily for the eager paparazzi. Priyanka shared that she is on a 10-day visit to her home country.

At the lavish Roman Holi bash, Priyanka was seen mingling with Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta. Additionally, she shared a warm embrace with the legendary actress Madhuri Dixit and captured memorable moments with Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Prior to her visit to India, Priyanka, along with her husband Nick Jonas and Malti, enjoyed some quality time in Dubai. The trio looked radiant and full of smiles as they posed for a cheerful selfie, capturing their happy moments, as shared by Priyanka's manager.

ALSO READ: PIC: Priyanka Chopra holds Malti Marie close as she enjoys night in Dubai with Nick Jonas