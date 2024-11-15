Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti is just as ‘fearless’ as her mom and their PICS from museum visit are proof; slide 9 will surely melt your heart

It is just another day with Priyanka Chopra delighting her fans with an awwdorable photo and video dump featuring her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress recently shared a post encapsulating adorable moments of the mother-daughter duo as they visited the National History Museum in London.

Today, on November 15, Priyanka Chopra shared a slide of images and videos with the caption, "In between sleeps.(accompanied by a camera, Christmas tree, champagne bottle, leaves and crocodile emojis) Sound on (accompanied by a loudspeaker emoji)."

The post began with the actress holding her daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, in her arms in the Museum area while she flashed a bright smile. In the photo, we can also see historical paintings on the walls, followed by an endearing click of the little one as she stands close to a tree in the garden area of the institution. Up next was a video as the actress captured a dry leaf in her camera with an amusing remark.

Take a look

Priyanka’s adorable post continues with Malti strolling in a chess park and exploring other things installed in the park. Up next, she relished food with her mother in a café, and another picture featured the little munchkin standing close to the beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Malti’s exploration at the museum continued with a picture showing her impersonating a raccoon through the window. In the following videos, we can also hear Malti’s sweet voice as she checks out other stuff in the museum. One of the pictures featured the Desi Girl holding her daughter in her arms as they enjoyed their visit looking at the historical belongings and paintings.

The third last slide video is enough to melt your heart as little Malti gives a high-five to her "maasi," shares a hug, and says "Love you." The 17th i.e. the concluding slide of the post featured the actress holding a pen that flaunted the name of Warner Bros with an official paper of Heads Of State with her name on it.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for Citadel Season 2. Apart from this, she also has Heads Of State and The Bluff in the pipeline.

