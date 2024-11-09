Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie becomes ‘rainbow ghost'; plays with Mickey and Minnie in new photo dump

Priyanka Chopra constantly shares life updates with adorable photo dumps on social media. These glimpses often feature her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. In the latest dump, Malti can be seen becoming a ‘rainbow ghost,’ and playing with Mickey & Minnie Mouse. It is certainly too cute to miss!

Today, November 9, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from her ‘past week’ in London which she summarized using a smiling face with hearts emoji. She also explained every slide in her caption. The first slide was a stunning selfie in which she posed with a smile. The actress was dressed in a black top, joggers, and jacket. Her makeup looked flawless in the picture. Priyanka’s caption said, “1: when the glam slaps.”

The next one was a mirror selfie in which she flaunted her navel piercing. She said, “2: oh hello pelvic bones haven’t seen you for a while.. (laughing emoji).” Posting a picture of Christmas lights in the city, PC shared, “3: it’s almost that time (Christmas tree and champagne emoji).” In a video, she was seen amid her ‘skin prep’ before she got the makeup done.

Posting a vase filled with colorful flowers, Priyanka called it “so pretty.” The sixth slide caught her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a playful moment. She was covered in a multi-colored cloth and her mother captioned it, “6: ‘I’m a rainbow ghost’ - MM.” The next photo showed Priyanka standing in front of a bathtub laughing. Malti’s name was written on the wall behind her. PC said, “7: my daughter is funny!”

Then Priyanka captured her pet dog Diana and her innocent eyes. The last slide was a cute shot of Malti playing with stuffed toys of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Priyanka’s caption stated, “‘My family, I gotchu everyone’ I’m not crying.. you are.”

Priyanka Chopra also posted a reel after sharing the photo dump. In the video, she could be seen sitting in her living room with a tablet in her hand. A beautiful view of the fall season was visible through her window. The Desi Girl mentioned that she was procrastinating.

Priyanka said, “So I came back home from work and I’m supposed to be reading… The weekend of studies and I can’t. I’m procrastinating coz it’s pretty out and I’m wondering what I'm gonna do… Saturday, tomorrow is Sunday, I have a day off. Does anybody else procrastinate when they’re supposed to be working?”

In the caption, she wrote, “Does anybody else? Also how do u stop…. #workingweekend.” Check it out!

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the second season of her spy series Citadel.

