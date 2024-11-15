THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra admitted she would get ‘violent’ if her husband ever cheated on her; ‘I’d probably beat the sh*t out of him’

Priyanka Chopra has been happily married to Nick Jonas for six years now. The couple has been going strong, dishing relationship goals with their chemistry. While the American singer is a hands down a loving husband, in an earlier interview before her marriage, the Barfi actress had mentioned that she would beat the sh*t out of her husband if he ever cheated on her.

In an interview with Filmfare back in 2016, Priyanka Chopra was asked about her reaction if she ever caught her husband cheating. In response to this, the actress noted that cheating on someone here and there and whether a girl wants to accept her partner after he’s slept with someone is an individual thing.

Expressing her belief, PeeCee mentioned, "I’d probably beat the sh*t out of him first, lock him up, and then I don’t know what I’d do. (Laughs) I’m probably the kind of person who’d get violent. Depending on how much I love him, I may forgive or I may not forgive. Ek chance toh banta hai sabka (Everyone deserves a chance). "

During the same conversation, the actress went on to highlight "double standards" and how men always get away with infidelity. She remarked that her problem is with the fact that when men cheat they’re called "players, charming, and it’s all forgiven" but women are labeled "kulta."

The actress confidently condemned infidelity in relationships and stated that it should never be accepted. She questioned if signing a paper makes marriage even more important than the heart that one commits to someone. The Desi Girl stated that one should have the guts to confess to their partner about their feelings for someone else, rather than "stripping them off their pride."

Relating the situation to her character of Kashibai in Bajirao Mastaani, she emphasized why the role was important to her. "It’s your cowardice. Don’t be a coward. Walk up and confess, give them the respect because you’ve been in a relationship with that person, whatever it may have been," she was quoted as saying.

Priyanka Chopra got married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas in 2018 in a lavish destination wedding in Jodhpur. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022 through surrogacy.

