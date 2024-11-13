PICS: Priyanka Chopra is a vision in white as she parties with her ‘magical’ Citadel S2 team; don't miss daughter Malti slaying in maroon fur jacket

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her upcoming series, Citadel Season 2, continues to grab headlines on various portals on the Internet. The global icon often shares behind-the-scenes from the sets of its production on social media. Priyanka recently partied with her ‘magical’ Citadel S2 team and its glimpses are a treat to her fans. Don't miss daughter Malti Marie slaying in a maroon fur jacket.

On Wednesday (November 13), Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her latest outing with the Citadel: Season 2 team. In the first photo, PeeCee can be seen posing with her team members at a restaurant in London, UK. She is standing in the middle while carrying her daughter Malti in her arms.

The international star flaunts her million-dollar smile. The actress looks gorgeous in her white bodycon dress at the party. The munchkin is wearing black clothes. The Citadel Season 2 team has food and beverages kept on their big table.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka can be seen enjoying a cute moment with her nearly two-year-old daughter, Malti. Both mother-daughter duo are sporting winterwear. While PeeCee has a dark beige fur blazer, Malti is slaying in her maroon fur jacket.

Priyanka accompanied her post with a length note in the caption. "In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work, who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor. Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+...this is my magical team of Citadel S2. (Some missing)," read an excerpt from her post.

Priyanka acknowledged her hairstylist, make-up artist, costume department, management transport, assistants, and child care on the sets. In the caption, the 42-year-old actress added that she wouldn't have been able to see the end in sight for this year if it wasn’t for them to support her. Priyanka concluded her post by thanking her team as she is all set to "finish filming this season" soon.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has two films, Heads of State and The Bluff in the pipeline. She married Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

