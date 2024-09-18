Priyanka Chopra's Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Rahul Bose says film's story would not be same if she 'didn’t have to deal with divorce'

Rahul Bose has been part of several critically successful movies like Mr and Mrs Iyer, Bulbbul, Split Wide Open, 15th Park Avenue, and Poorna, but his major big-screen success came with Dil Dhadakne Do. In this Zoya Akhtar directorial Rahul played the character of Priyanka Chopra’s ex-husband and their equation became a key factor in the film’s narrative.

Bose believes the same and spoke about it to Indian Express. He said, “The story would not be the same if Priyanka (Chopra) didn’t have to deal with divorce.” Rahul admitted that the movie holds quite a special place in his filmography and he cherishes it a lot. The 57-year-old further spoke about how his biggest takeaway from the movie like everyone else has been lessons on family dynamics.

“There are ups, there are downs, there are twists and there are turns, but finally, everybody muddles together, gets along, and finds space for themselves. The only way you can navigate the impossible twists and turns of an Indian family is by staying true to your heart,” Rahul expressed.

Rahul Bose recalled telling Zoya Akhtar and Javed Akhtar about how the film would turn immortal for everyone to remember. Asked how he would react to his character of Manav in the film, Bose expressed, “In the same way Farhan’s and Ranveer’s characters did. I have worked on gender for the last 22 years. Whatever Farhan wrote for his character was absolutely spot on.”

Advertisement

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do also starred Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar in key roles alongside Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Pawan Chopra, Parmeet Sethi, Dolly Mattdo and Manoj Pahwa in supporting cast.

Last seen in Zee 5’s Berlin, Rahul Bose said that he’s self-aware that he will never be offered a lead role in big-budget films “because I don’t justify that expense. I realized that I wanted to only play leads, so I would have to go for small-budget films. Those making big-budget films, would cast the stars, why would they cast me?”

Bose will be next seen in the Kannada movie Bhairathi Ranagal.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to a schoolgirl explaining why she’s not serious about studies is our collective sentiment right now; WATCH