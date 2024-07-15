ZNMD Turns 13: Abhay Deol asks Zoya Akhtar for update on sequel; Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar chime in with nostalgia

“13 years and still no movie has even come close to being as good as ZNMD!”, a netizen wrote and we cannot agree more. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released on July 15, 2011, and earned a place in all of our hearts that no other movie can replace. Starring Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol in the lead, the movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

As the movie clocks 13 years today, not just the fans but even the crew is getting nostalgic over how special this movie has been for all of them.

Abhay Deol asks Zoya Akhtar for an update on ZNMD 2

Abhay Deol, who played Kabir Dewan in the movie, shared a carousel of unseen pictures from the sets featuring him alongside Hrithik, Farhan, Zoya, and Katrina Kaif. Abhay in his caption questioned his director, “@zoieakhtar yes it’s been 13 Years. How much more time will you and my (your) bro take to write part 2?” See here:-

Zoya in her reaction simply wrote ‘Abhay D’ with a heart and smiling emoji. Hrithik Roshan on the other hand reshared a still from ZNMD originally posted by Zoya and was captioned, “13 Years and Only.” Farhan Akhtar on the other hand wrote an extended note to celebrate the movie’s anniversary.

He expressed, “Zindagi Na the Milegi the Dobara turns 13 .. definitely as lucky as a (The four-leaf clover emoji commonly associated with luck and good fortune) for all of us who got to make this together .. miss this crew .. miss my boys.” For the unversed, this on-road comedy-drama also starred Kalki Koechlin, Ariadna Cabrol, Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval, Suhel Seth, and Concha Montero.

Internet reacts to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completing 13 years

Several users took to the comment section and dropped their hearts which is no less than but a scroll-session that might make you cry. Someone asked Zoya, “Where do you think the boys are in their lives 13 years later?” “I wish, it could be re-released like Lakshya”, someone told Farhan. A user opined on Abhay’s request, “Some things are better left unfinished.”

This National Award-winning movie is, was, and will always be a unanimous favorite of all; prove us wrong!

