Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh starrer biopic on Jaswant Singh Khalra will NOT release on February 7; ‘It pains us to inform...’

Diljit Dosanjh fans had already started the countdown for his upcoming film, Punjab 95. The film based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra was poised to release on February 7. Days after the promising teaser of the film was released, fans were waiting for the biopic-drama to hit the big screens. Meanwhile, the Border 2 actor has just now announced the delay in its release.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh and his team made an official announcement about the delay in the Punjab 95 release. He wrote, "We are very sorry, and it pains us to inform you that the movie Punjab 95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control." In the following story, he shared an image of Khalra. "I pray to the Guru, who identifies with truth, to keep this light lit."

A similar post was shared on the Instagram page of Team Dosanjh. Several internet users expressed hope about a film being released soon as they reacted to the announcement. "I really hope it gets the right platform and release soon; we will wait!" wrote one user, and another hoped, "I hope this resolves soon."

It was just a couple of days ago that Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the teaser of the film. It begins with Arjun Rampal questioning the sufferings that Punjab had to go through, citing disputes over its rivers, Operation Bluestar, Indira Gandhi’s assassination, and the riots of 1984.

The teaser continued with Diljit’s appearance as Khalra, who investigates the disappearance of Sukhdev Singh. The film promises to showcase Dosanjh’s character unraveling the missing case by putting his own life in danger. "ਪੰਜਾਬ ’95 releases in cinemas internationally only on 7th February P.S. Full Movie, No Cuts #ChallengetheDarkness," Diljit had written while sharing the post on his social media handle.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who went missing in September 1995. The film has been delayed for a long time due to its struggle with CBFC, where 120 cuts in the movie, including the change in the film’s title, were suggested as per an earlier report by Midday.

