Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh shares teaser release date for his upcoming film based on Jaswant Singh Khalra; see new BTS PICS

After making waves online with his Dil-luminati Tour, Diljit Dosanjh is now teasing fans with his upcoming film, Punjab 95. Days after announcing the film’s release in February, the Border 2 actor has now shared BTS glimpses revealing that the teaser of the biopic drama will release on January 17, 2025.

On January 15, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of BTS pictures from his upcoming film, Punjab 95.

The post begins with a hard-hitting glimpse featuring him in the character while he is imprisoned in the jail with his hands tied with a rope. The dimly lit prison with Dosanjh’s eyes closed adds to the intensification. It is followed by another glimpse of him reading a newspaper followed by a snap from the cremation ground as he gazes at a funeral pyre. The post concluded with him going through a document standing in the dark.

"ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘95 Teaser Coming Out on 17th of January #ChallengetheDarkness @honeytrehan @macguffinpictures @rsvpmovies," the post was captioned.

The post sent a gush of excitement amongst fans as they flooded the comments section to express their emotions about the film. A fan wrote, "The most awaited movie GOOSEBUMPS ALREADY," another fan noted, "The resemblance is uncanny! Mark of a commendable actor!" In addition to this, a fan jokingly asked, "Where does he find the time to do everything he does?" and another excited fan stated, "My promise, my whole family is going to watch this movie."

It is important to mention that Diljit’s Punjab 95 had to experience various censorship hurdles before getting permission for its release. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film also features Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in the key roles.

The upcoming biopic-drama is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a prominent Sikh human rights activist who gained global attention for his research concerning 25,000 illegal killings and cremations involving the Punjab police.

