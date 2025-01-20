Even Coldplay’s Chris Martin couldn’t resist Shah Rukh Khan’s charm and his gesture at Mumbai concert made fans go gaga; WATCH

The internet is already buzzing with the videos from Coldplay’s musical concert in Mumbai. The day-2 of the musical evening was even more special after lead vocalist Chris Martin gave a special shout out to Shah Rukh Khan from the stage, leaving a swarm of fans ecstatic.

On January 19, the second day of their Mumbai concert, Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin made a special mention of Shah Rukh Khan. In a video going viral on the internet from DY Patil Stadium, we can see the global sensation exclaiming, 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever' before starting one of the songs. This left the crowed extremely joyous as they erupted and screamed in joys.

Several thousand fans gathered, flashed their lights and expressed their happiness. Chris Martin and his band of members performed their hit numbers and enthralled the audience.

The now viral video was also shared by one of the fan pages. Several internet users flooded the comments section with one user stating, "World Biggest Movie Star for a reason," another mentioned, "The best thing that I saw todayy" while a third fan commented, "The World Biggest Movie Star."

Notably, this is not the first time when Chris Martin has expressed his admiration for King Khan. Back in 2019, he had shared a tweet on his X handle and revealed the music he loved at that moment. He named some of the songs including Tal Uno by Barrie, Dwa Serduszka by Mazowsze, A New Beginning by John Williams, from the film Minority Report and Bâtard by Stromae.

He ended the note by saying, “Also, maybe watch the film Capernaum. Ok. Enough tweeting for one month. Shah Rukh Khan forever. Love Cm.”

This sweet gesture attracted response even heartwarming reaction from SRK who quoted his tweet and wrote, “Will surely listen to the music u are listening to my man. Will send u some Indian music too. Love to you & health and life Forever and more to you.”

The British rock band is in India for a series of concerts as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. After January 18 and January 19, their third Mumbai concert is scheduled on January 21.

